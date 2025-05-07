Wet, wintry weather making for choppy road conditions along Highway 24

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — From the treetops to the roads, snow was everywhere in southern Colorado on May 6.

Earlier on Tuesday, parts of Highway 24 closed due to weather, reopening to some wet slippery stuff.

To the southeast and lower elevations, it was a quiet day in Manitou Springs except for Fountain Creek, which had much higher water levels than usual.

Showing up to her regular shift in Manitou Springs Tuesday, Laura Major says this doesn't happen often, but added we still have to expect it.

"Colorado weather is different," said Major. "I'm not surprised. It snows here whenever it feels like it."

The wet, snowy weather got in Drew Maus's trek up Pikes Peak.

"You can't sit in the past and worry about if it's raining or not, you gotta live with what you got," said Maus.

Here with family from St. Louis, Maus said rain or shine, or in this case, snow, they'll get around to the activities they came here for in the first place.

"We were not expecting it to rain but we're gonna keep doing everything we wanted to do outside," he said.

