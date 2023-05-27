West boat ramp closed at John Martin Reservoir State Park

HASTY, COLORADO — The west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park is closed due to low water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The park is located in Bent County east of Las Animas.

Dan Kirmer, the park manager says that canoes and kayaks can continue launching, but the ramp is closed for trailers and large boats. With water barring upstream, he anticipates the west ramp to be closed the rest of the season.

“Guests are invited to launch their boats from the East Boat Ramp, as it still has adequate water to accommodate most boats,” said Kirmer. “And the East Boat Ramp should remain open for the remainder of the season.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say that larger vessels that sit high above the ground may have trouble launching from the east ramp.

To avoid future closure of the west ramp, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning to extend the ramp. Visitors can still fish off the ramp, as well as at Sandstone Cove. All other activities at John Martin Reservoir State Park remain open to the public.

For the most current conditions, you can call the John Martin Reservoir State Park at (719)829-1801.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.