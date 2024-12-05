Wednesday is Get Covered Colorado Day, encouraging you to sign up for health insurance

COLORADO — Wednesday is Get Covered Colorado Day, which is designed to encourage Coloradans to sign up for health insurance as part of Connect for Health Colorado's annual open enrollment period.

Open enrollment began on November 1. According to Connect for Health Colorado, so far, more than 200,000 Coloradans have enrolled, which is about 20% more enrollments than this time last year.

Connect for Health Colorado says open enrollment continues through January 15, however, December 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage that begins on January 1, 2025.

For more information, visit Connect for Health Colorado's website.

___





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.