DENVER – Protests are planned Friday evening across Colorado after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, a nearly half-century law which granted women the right to an abortion.

The Denver branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation called on Denverites to gather outside the Colorado State Capitol at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“Now more than ever we cannot sit back and despair. We must take to the streets across the country and make it clear that we will not accept this,” reads a social media post from the political party. “We won’t go back. We WILL fight back!”

Another protest is being organized by another organization at 6 p.m., also in Denver. The event is open mic and protesters are invited to “Bring your voice!”

Other reproductive rights organizations are also planning protests across the state following the court's ruling.

In Littleton, protesters were asked to gather outside the Littleton Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Organizers in Fort Collins will meet at the Old Town Library, at 201 Peterson St., starting at 5 p.m.

In Durango, Friday's gathering will happen at Buckley Park, near the intersection of 12th St. and Main Ave., starting at 5 p.m.

For those interested in participating in Longmont, organizers asked people to meet near the intersection of 6th and Main in downtown at 5 p.m.

Two other protests were being organized in Colorado Springs: The city's local chapter of the Women's March will be gathering at City Hall at 5 p.m.; and the Colorado Springs chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America were planning on organizing at 6 p.m. at Acacia Park, according to a Facebook event page.

Ruling was expected, but remains unpopular for majority of U.S. population

Friday’s ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

The ruling is expected to disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press.

Abortion remains legal in Colorado despite Roe v. Wade decision

Despite Friday’s SCOTUS ruling, abortions remain legal in the state of Colorado, thanks to a bill Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in April, enshrining abortion access and other reproductive rights in the state of Colorado.

HB22-1279, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, says that state and local public entities are prohibited from interfering with a person’s right to continue a pregnancy, give birth, or have an abortion. It also calls people’s access to contraception a “fundamental right.”

Denver7 has not been able to find events in favor of the ruling. If you know of one, email the reporter of this story and let him know if one is happening in your area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.