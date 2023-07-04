Ways to give back to Southern Colorado this July

SOUTHERN COLORADO — In an effort to act as a catalyst of good and change in the community we serve, News5 has compiled a list of opportunities giving people a chance to give back to Southern Colorado this month. We have compiled a list of volunteer opportunities across the viewing area where you can be a key part of building a better Southern Colorado.

Many of the opportunities you see here have been featured in our Positively Colorado series and some events are reoccurring acts of service from Jefferson Award Winners. We hope to see you there.

Not exactly what you were looking for? Send in your suggestions or check back in August for more opportunities.

All Month - Care and Share Food Bank

One of the largest distributors of food in Southern Colorado is Care and Share Food Bank. This organization has almost daily opportunities for people to get involved in helping others in Southern Colorado. Whether it be from volunteering and packing food at distribution centers or being on the front line of Care and Share's Sunnyside Market distributing food there is an opportunity for everyone here. Learn more about getting involved.

July 15th - My Neighbor's Cupboard Mobile Market - 7 A.M. - 12 P.M.

One of the latest News5 Jefferson Award Winners, Amanda Suddoth hosts a drive-up mobile food pantry, known as My Neighbors Cupboard, in Penrose, Colorado for anyone struggling with food insecurity no questions asked. This group is always in need of a few extra hands when it comes to distributing food to people who line up as early as 2 A.M. You can learn more about the organization here and reach out here to get involved.

Jefferson Award Winner Amanda Suddoth

July 16th - Devil's Playground Stewardship Day - 8 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts, be outdoors and improve the spaces you love! The Rocky Mountain Field Institute is an organization "of stewards and guardians, passionate caring for the public land we all love and engaging our community to protect it." On Sunday, July 16th join other stewards and guardians as they perform some needed maintenance and restoration on the Devil's Playground Trail. This event will be a strenuous all-day activity and volunteers should be prepared for a 2-mile hike as the RMFI reroutes the new trail. Learn more about this opportunity.

July 22nd - Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Bed Building Event - 11 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds beds for underprivileged children in Colorado Springs, and May's Jefferson Award Winner, Denny Butts will be hosting another bed-building event for children in need. This fun family-friendly event will give you a chance to hone in your own woodworking and power tool skills for a good cause. Plus the friendly and encouraging environment Denny and the organization offer fosters a welcoming and encouraging environment. Location here.

News5 Jefferson Award Winner Denny Butts

Have a volunteer opportunity you think the community should know about? Email your suggestion to digitalcontentproducer@koaa.com and we will take it into consideration for our August event list.

Remember if you or someone you know is doing good in our community nominate them for a News 5 Jefferson Award. For 50 years, the national award, created with the help of Jackie Kennedy, recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service. Local winners go on to compete for national recognition. Click here to make a nomination. KOAA News5 Colorado Springs-Pueblo: Jefferson Award

