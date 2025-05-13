Water restrictions leave Manitou Springs residents pivoting on the fly

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Even with restrictions in place, Monday was still a busy, sunny afternoon along Manitou Avenue. Even with the throngs of visitors, some who heard about Manitou's water supply emergency were trying to do their part.

"I'm gonna go shower in the Springs," said resident Brian Kelley. "My sister-in-law said there would be no showering in the house tonight (Monday), and I hiked the incline so I need one."

Some businesses along Manitou Avenue say they pivoted in response to the emergency, resorting to plastic kitchenware to avoid dishwasher use and replacing hand washing with sanitizer.

Others marveled at the height of Fountain Creek.

"This is the highest water level I have seen," said Brendan Ryan-McKeever, who's lived in Manitou Springs for 10 years. "Last summer it was the lowest I've seen it."

Ryan-McKeever said the restrictions don't change much of his routine because he already conserves water at home, and thinks others should do the same.

"I don't let my sinks run, I take five-minute showers. I would emphasize that on many other people," he said.

But there were still several Manitou Springs visitors unaware these restrictions were in place.

"I just heard about it," said Nevaeh Ruiz. "I feel like I could help out by not taking as long of showers."

