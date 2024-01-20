Water main breaks are expected in the days ahead, says Colorado Springs Utilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday marks yet another freeze as temperatures took another nosedive after a day and a half of much warmer weather.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), this ongoing freeze-thaw cycle can cause water line breaks.

We've already reported several major breaks this past week, including one that as of Friday is still posing a traffic alert as a part of eastbound Dublin Blvd. remains closed. Colorado Springs Utilities warns that there will likely be more to come in the days ahead.

"With these changing weather conditions and temperatures and these really dramatic shifts that we've had, is that please be patient with us," said Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities. "We're likely to have some more main breaks on the system because of the weather. Just be patient with us."

There isn't a way to predict when or where a water main will break, but CSU assures that they are ready and able to take on any extra service calls.

"Whether it's new pipe or old pipe, it really doesn't matter," said Berry. "It's just those shifting soils, the moisture gets in there. It can wreak havoc and put a lot of pressure on our infrastructure.

If you live in Colorado Springs, CSU says you should come up with a backup plan if your water main breaks.

CSU recommends keeping bottled water on hand in the event of an emergency or even stay at another location until the break is resolved.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.