Colorado Springs Utilities working to repair a water main along Dublin Boulevard

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:34:38-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is reporting a water main break at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Wicklow Circle.

In a social media post, the utility company said crews are in the area are working to repair the water main and have a section of eastbound Dublin Boulevard closed down.

At this time, there is no word on when the line will be repaired, or if additional work will need to be done on the road in the area around the broken line.

According to the CSU Outage Map, the water main has affected 43 customers in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

