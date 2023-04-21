Water and fish returning to Crystal Creek Reservoir at the base of Pikes Peak

PIKES PEAK — The process of refilling Crystal Creek Reservoir is underway.

“The reservoir has been filled to about 30 feet right now. Our typical levels for Crystal Creek Reservoir are closer to 50 or 60 feet,” said Jennifer Jordan with Colorado Springs Utilities.

The reservoir is water storage for Colorado Springs along with a popular recreation spot at the base of Pikes Peak.

“It's an absolutely beautiful place to go and fish,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Aquatic Biologist, Cory Noble.

Four years ago, fish were removed as the reservoir drained.

After decades underwater maintenance had to happen on the face of the dam.

The work is now complete, and water is coming back with caution.

“Slowly so that as the load pressure increases against that dam, we can do our checks which we're doing daily and make sure that it's performing as expected,” said Jordan.

There is plenty of water to start restocking fish.

“We've already stocked 4000 Brown Trout in as fingerlings, so about three or four inches,” said Noble, “And we'll also be stocking about 15,000 Rainbow Trout, and those will be stocked in at ten inches.”

Fish are back but anglers and other people wanting to go to the water’s edge will have to wait until the water gets much higher.

It has taken four months to fill to the current level and will likely take even longer to get the water to a safe level for opening to the public.

“We're allowing Mother Nature to finish that refill process through some of that runoff we get from Pikes Peak and or rains we might see over the summer.”

There is a plus.

All the grasses that grew while the reservoir was empty create a habitat for plentiful fish food.

“Anytime that they're not being caught, will be just the time that they'll be putting on more weight and being bigger and more fun to catch,” said Noble.

