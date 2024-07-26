WATCH: Rocky Ford's famous sweet melons heading to Colorado grocery stores

ROCKY FORD — The summer is getting sweeter in the Lower Arkansas River Valley! Farmers in Rocky Ford are harvesting and sending their famous sweet melons like cantaloupes and watermelons throughout the state.

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder spoke with farmers about how the melons are important to the culture of the Lower Arkansas River Valley.

A farmer with the Rocky Ford Growers Association says the sweet melons bring in about $5 million to Rocky Ford each year.

___





Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money. Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.