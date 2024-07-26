Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH: Rocky Ford's famous sweet melons heading to Colorado grocery stores

News5's Photojournalist Carl winder spoke with farmers about how the melons are important to the culture of the lower Arkansas Valley.
Posted at
and last updated

ROCKY FORD — The summer is getting sweeter in the Lower Arkansas River Valley! Farmers in Rocky Ford are harvesting and sending their famous sweet melons like cantaloupes and watermelons throughout the state.

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder spoke with farmers about how the melons are important to the culture of the Lower Arkansas River Valley.

A farmer with the Rocky Ford Growers Association says the sweet melons bring in about $5 million to Rocky Ford each year.

Rocky Ford Melons Coverage
Countdown to melon season begins
Weather impacts on Southern Colorado crops
Last Call for Melons
Rocky Ford Melon Processing
Rocky Ford melons hitting grocery store shelves soon

___



Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes

Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money.

Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App