WATCH: New Year's Day horse ride in Penrose supports a good cause

PENROSE, Colo. — The sound of hooves clip clopping is what kicked off the New Year for one Southern Colorado town as the 16th New Year's Day Horse Ride happened in Penrose Monday.

The event raises money for the Colorado Horse Rescue Network, which helps horses in need to keep them from being slaughtered.

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder takes us for a ride.

The nonprofit is located in Rush, CO in eastern El Paso County.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit the Colorado Horse Rescue Network's Website.

____

