WATCH: Miss America visits Jackson Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Miss America was back in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

2nd Lieutenant Madison Marsh made a special visit to Jackson Elementary School in D-11. During her visit, she got a chance to catch up with students, staff, and others she had previously spoken to at the school.

Madison Marsh was crowned the 2024 Miss America on Sunday, January 14th. She was crowned Miss Colorado back in May 2023.

According to the Air Force Academy, she is the first active-duty service member to ever win Miss America.

Miss America is using her platform to raise awareness and money for pancreatic cancer research after losing her mother to the disease.

“My mom was 41 years old, completely healthy, big runner, a triathlete, and didn’t have any of the risk factors,” said Marsh, who added at the time of her Miss Colorado win, that the 5-year survival rate is 12%. “I want to use my year to be a voice for people who can no longer have a voice for themselves because they don't get to be with us anymore because they've had to battle one of the most difficult cancers.”

Marsh continues to share her mother's story and pushes to continue to advocate for cancer research through the Whitney Marsh Foundation in honor of her late mother.

