Air Force's Madison Marsh Crowned Miss America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former Air Force Academy Cadet, now a 2nd Lieutenant with the Air Force, has just added another accolade to her accomplishments.

Madison Marsh was crowned the 2024 Miss America on Sunday. She was crowned Miss Colorado back in May 2023.

According to the Air Force Academy, she is the first active-duty service member to ever win Miss America. She was also the first cadet from any military academy to win a National Miss America Competition at the time of her Miss Colorado win.

WATCH: AIR FORCE ACADEMY SENIOR CROWNED MISS COLORADO

Academy Cadet and Miss Colorado 2023

At the time of her Miss Colorado win, Marsh said she was using her platform to make people aware of an issue that holds a special place in her heart, pancreatic cancer research and advocacy.

“My mom was 41 years old, completely healthy, big runner, a triathlete, and didn’t have any of the risk factors,” said Marsh, who added at the time of her Miss Colorado win, that the 5-year survival rate is 12%. “I want to use my year to be a voice for people who can no longer have a voice for themselves, because they don't get to be with us anymore, because they've had to battle one of the most difficult cancers.”

Marsh continues to share her mother's story and pushes to continue to advocate for cancer research through the Whitney Marsh Foundation in honor of her late mother.

