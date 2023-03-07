WATCH LIVE NOW: Palmer Land Conservancy Mayoral Forum

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Palmer Land Conservancy Group will be hosting a Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Forum on Tuesday, March 7th.

DISCLAIMER: News5 was asked only to stream and moderate the event. Any decision regarding candidate questions, attendance, and time for speaking was not decided by KOAA.

News5's Alaysn Zimmerman will be moderating the event taking place at the Ivywild School Gym from 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Mayoral Candidates will be sharing their thoughts on the future of conservation, water, and outdoor recreation here in Colorado Springs.

