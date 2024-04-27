Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC face off against Oakland Roots SC

2560X1440 OTT GAME 1 TONIGHT.png
Switchbacks
2560X1440 OTT GAME 1 TONIGHT.png
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 13:06:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Starting tonight, we will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website for Southern Coloradoans to enjoy.

You can watch the upcoming match below or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks compete against Oakland Roots SC

____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App