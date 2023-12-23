WATCH: Last minute holiday shopping at local businesses in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Christmas is only a few days away and there might still be a few of you still looking for gifts. Whether its intentional for the thrill, or maybe you forgot about someone.

News5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch caught up with some last minute shoppers in Colorado Springs.

Terra Verde Boutique, a local gift-shop that's located in Downtown Colorado Springs says that now is the best time to shop local, because unlike ordering online, your gift will be ready to take home.

