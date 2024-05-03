WATCH: High school graduates enlisting in the military honored Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — High school students from across the community who have selected military enlistment following graduation were honored this evening by Our Community Salutes of Colorado Springs.

The ceremony was held at the Flying W Ranch where the soon to be service members were recognized by their families and military officials. News5 Photojournalist Kevin Reynolds was there to speak with the enlistees about their next adventure in the service.

Good luck to all those men and women on their future military endeavors! News5's Alan Rose was also in attendance as the master of ceremonies.

