WATCH: Elf The Musical Takes Center Stage at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Elf The Musical debuted Friday night at the Fine Arts Center in Colorado Springs.

It's based on the 2003 movie of the same name starring Will Ferrell.

The musical, which will be running through December 31st, stars Ty-Gabriel Jones as Buddy and Lilli Hokama as Jovie.

Our Photojournalist Shawn Shanle was there and took us behind the scenes.

To learn more about Elf The Musical and other fun events happening across Colorado this weekend click here.

