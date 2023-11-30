Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 1st - 3rd

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. The first weekend in December is set to have plenty of fun to get you in the holiday spirit!

Colorado Springs Record Show

Vinyl heads unite at the Masonic Center Saturday for the fifth annual Colorado Springs Record Show. With nearly 45 tables, there is bound to be something for everyone from CDs, LPs, 45s, cassettes, 8-tracks, memorabilia, t-shirts, and more! Tickets start at $3 and the event lasts from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Electric Safari

Nominated as some of the best zoo lights in North America, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari kicks off 22 nights of holiday fun and 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures littered throughout the zoo. Tickets start at $3. More information here.

The Nutcracker at the Denver Ballet

A holiday classic and a holiday fan-favorite returns to the Denver stage this Friday. This marks the third year in a row that the holiday ballet will make its return. More information here.

Chasing Santa

Looking to run for a good cause? Sign up for the Chase Santa 5k and cycle to get on your favorite Santa gear, get active, and run for a good cause. More information here.

Elf the Musical

Don't want to make the drive to Denver but looking to catch a show? Make your way to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center for Elf the Musical. Tickets start at $26.

Lighting of Breckenridge & Race of the Santas

Make your way out to Breckenridge to watch the city come alive for the holiday season. With the lighting of nearly 250,000 LED lights and hundreds participating in the Race of the Santas this is a great weekend to kick off your holiday cheer. More here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.