Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH: Ding Dong Ditch goes wrong in Lamar

A 'ding dong ditch' attempt in Lamar went wrong for this masked person on Halloween night. Courtesy of Monique Lee.
Posted

LAMAR — A 'ding dong ditch' attempt in Lamar went wrong for this masked person on Halloween night. You can watch the video below.

WATCH: Ding Dong Ditch goes wrong in Lamar

The video was sent to News5 courtesy of Monique Lee.

___



Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place

A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment.

Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community