WATCH: Bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo enjoys the snow Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Not everyone enjoys the snow, whether it's because of the road conditions or the cold. But, someone at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo doesn't mind it.

Emmett, a 19-year-old grizzly bear at the zoo is soaking in the snowflakes. It may be hard to tell, but he is literally trying to catch them on his tongue.

Emmett is one of two grizzly bears at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. He shares a space with his longtime roommate, Digger.

