Warrant forgiveness happening in Pueblo on Saturday

PUEBLO — Warrant forgiveness will be happening in Pueblo on Saturday. Here's how it works, if you have an outstanding warrant, go to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building that day, and you will not be arrested.

The forgiveness program is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the judicial building, which is located near West 5th Street and Elizabeth Street in downtown Pueblo.

Most of the warrants that can be forgiven are low level, non-violent misdemeanor crimes.

"Over the last two times, 200 individuals come in either clear their warrant or clear their warrant, move the case forward, or resolve their case, which is, you know, that's 200 people who are able to kind of move forward with their lives," said Philip Meyer, a Court Supervisor.

Warrants can also be forgiven if they are out of the following counties:



Jefferson

Broomfield

Denver

Adams

Douglas

Weld

Boulder

