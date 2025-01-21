Warming shelters are filling up quickly due to arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Warming shelters in Colorado Springs are filling up quickly as temperatures are expected to drop more Monday evening.

However, some people experiencing homelessness are still choosing to stay outside and survive during this cold snap.

"Really bad," Roby Brown said.

Brown has been homeless for seven years in Colorado Springs, and he says arctic temperatures are still hard to get used to. He says burning wood is the only option to stay warm right now.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says open fires are restricted across the city. It says no exceptions, even during the cold weather.

Although Brown says he knows the law, he can't stop having open fires.

"We have to have some type of warmth otherwise I will die," Brown said.

Finding empty camping cots is impossible right now at one of the warming shelters inside the Sanctuary Church.

"We opened up the third location at HOPE house," said Melissa Wallace-Oskin with HOPE COS.

She says CSFD has expanded the center's capacity to meet the need. Brown says surviving is easy, but living as homeless is more difficult.

"Nobody wants to be in this," Brown said.

HOPE COS tells News5 that the center still needs donations, including the following:



any meat

sugar

coffee creamer

jelly for PB&J's

The public can drop them off at the Sanctuary Church, which is located at 1930 W Colorado Ave.

___





Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis has continually courted the good graces of Donald Trump and his new administration as the Republican gets ready to serve a second term in the White House. Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.