Monsoon moisture ramps up across Colorado through the end of the week, heading into Independence Day weekend. Over the extended weekend, Saturday will have the most widespread thunderstorm activity, and Monday will be the driest. Temperatures over the weekend will be warm with the 70s to 80s in the mountains, and 80s to 90s in the plains.

Weekend Forecast for the Pikes Peak Region and Upper Arkansas:

Weekend Forecast for southern Colorado:

In general, you can count on thunderstorms impacting your outdoor plans briefly on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be more hit or miss afternoon storms that may not impact your plans. Remain weather aware and have a weather app to check conditions.

Lake Conditions

Water temperatures are warming up with the summer sun and heat. Water temperatures at mountain lakes are still brisk in the 50s or low 60s. The Front Range and plains lakes are warmer with water temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Arkansas River Conditions

The Arkansas River streamflow peaked between June 12-14 and is on the decline now. Flow should be great for rafting over the weekend, averaging around 700-100 cubic feet per second. Typically, streamflow between 500 and 1700 is good for rafting on the Arkansas River.

This week's streamflow on the Arkansas River at Parkdale:



This week's streamflow on the Arkansas River at Nathrop:

While water and lake conditions will be great for recreation, just be mindful of approaching thunderstorms. If you can hear thunder, you are in the danger zone and may be struck. When a thunderstorm is nearby, get out of bodies of water immediately and get to shelter (car or building). Be sure to wait 30 minutes after the last strike to ensure your safety.

