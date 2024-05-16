Walmart in Fountain evacuated as police search for person of interest Wednesday night

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Walmart on Highway 85 in Fountain is evacuated as the Fountain Police Department searches for a suspect.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police say they received a call from a community member who said two individuals approached them and pointed a gun at them in the parking lot.

Police say the two suspects went into the Walmart and brandished the gun inside the store. Officers were able to take two suspects into custody and are searching for a person of interest. The Walmart has been evacuated until police secure the area.

According to police, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

____

____

