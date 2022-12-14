Voter-approved Pueblo School close to opening

Pueblo is one step closer to opening a new school.

Pueblo School District 60 had a topping-off ceremony at the new Nettie S. Freed K-8 Expeditionary School on the north end of the city.

The ceremony symbolizes the final beam put into place to complete the frame of the school.

The cost of the school costs more than $30 million, and it is being built because of a bond measure that was approved in 2019.

“We will have special programming. Of course, this is going to be an expeditionary learning school, we do not have a middle school in this area, and so we are excited to be able to serve our students in this area,” D60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said.

The school is expected to open its doors by the start of next school year.

