Voter-approved measure to help fund more than 600 affordable housing units in Colorado

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials announced on Wednesday that a voter-approved ballot measure would help fund the construction of more than 600 affordable housing units in Colorado.

The preliminary selection of the first six recipients of the Proposition 123 Equity program was identified, and a total of $39,390,879 has been preliminarily approved for the following projects:

1936 Grove Apartments - $3,699,545 - Denver

28 units for tenants earning 80-90% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

302 Conifer - $5,806,584 - Fort Collins

76 units for tenants earning 70-100% of AMI

Ballfield at Auraria - $15,000,000 - MSU campus, Denver

340 units for tenants earning 60-120% of AMI

Black Canyon Flats - $8,000,000 - Montrose

60 units for tenants earning 80-100% of AMI

Tall Tales Ranch - $4,112,818 - Lone Tree

28 units for tenants earning 30-100% of AMI

Woodbury Park Apartments - $2,771,932 - Craig

96 units for tenants earning 70-120% of AMI

Prop 123 was passed by voters in November 2022 and established the State Affordable Housing Fund to advance the development and preservation of affordable housing in Colorado.

The measure directs 40% of those funds to the Colorado Affordable Housing Support Fund administered by the state Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and 60% to the Colorado Affordable Housing Financing Fund managed by OEDIT.

According to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), demand for Prop 123 programming continues to be high. The agency received 36 applications requesting more than $313 million from the equity program.

“Funding provided through the Equity program supports quality affordable housing and additional opportunities for housing stability,” Cris White, executive director and chief executive officer of CHFA, said in a statement. “These investments will strengthen communities while providing residents the opportunity to benefit directly from the success of these developments through the Tenant Equity Vehicle.”

Ongoing updates on funding are available by clicking here.





