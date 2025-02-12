Volunteers needed for critical role in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is in need of volunteers for their Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU).

Applications are due March 1. Qualification requirements are also at the bottom of this article.

The unit is tasked with providing support to victims of Victims Rights Act crimes and guiding them to various resources. The volunteer coordinator for the VAU, Jacoba Moya, has spent his professional career helping people.

"I think it's so critical because the community is all affected by crimes at all times," Moya said of the VAU. "[We] make sure we can answer questions for them and just be like a secondary brain for folks that are in a deep trauma."

Moya explained the types of crimes associated with Victims Rights Act crimes include homicide, assault, sex assault, child abuse and domestic violence just to name a few. According to CSPD the unit helped about 14,000 victims just in 2024. Moya stepped into his role a few months before the Club Q shooting that claimed the lives of five people, but dozens of others survived who still needed support.

"That was just my baptism by fire," Moya said of the Club Q shooting when he stepped into the role."We can listen to their stories, see what's going on, and piece together a resource list. Connect them to different advocates in the community, connect them to the DA office, explain how those processes work."

When a crime is committed, much of the focus is on the suspect with questions including motive and criminal background, and sometimes the victim can get lost in the mix. The VAU has been working in Colorado Springs for about 12 years to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I do feel like most of society focuses on the suspect, which can be one of two things," Moya explained. "It can either Empower suspects in so many of these crimes, or it can just kind of delay, completely avoid the victim in general, and depower them already again, multiple times to the system. They lost their power during the crime, and then they have to keep getting re-traumatized, and nobody really cares. It seems like a lot of times, but we do."

The unit has on aver anywhere from 30 to 40 volunteers according to Moya, but ideally he would like the volunteer staffed at about 50. Moya said volunteers handled 80 percent of the workload in 2024 and had a message for anyone considering this critical volunteer opportunity.

"If you're curious and you're a compassionate, helpful person, we're here to increase that capacity and allow you to go out there and assist the community," Moya added.

INFO FROM CSPD:

About the Victim Advocacy Unit

Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience. The CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado's Victim Rights Act.

Some of the services provided include:

• Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance)

• Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

• Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund • Referrals to community agencies and resources

• Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

• Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

• Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Volunteer Applications are Currently Open

Volunteers work side-by-side with our full-time staff. Many volunteers feel rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities. After applying, those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 40 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting April 1, 2025, and will go until May 1, 2005. The academy will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 PM to 10 PM. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills, including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. They will also gain a general understanding of the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications are due by March 1. 2025.

All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy. For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, please contact the VAU Volunteer Coordinator, Jacob Moya, at 719-444-7529.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, please complete an online application at:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Under the supervision of CSPD personnel, Volunteer Victim Advocates will provide crime victims with immediate crisis intervention (which includes 24-hours a day, 7-days per week on-call victim assistance,) follow-up support, and information on victim rights and community resources in accordance with the Colorado Victim Rights Act.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Contact crime victims by phone and/or in person to offer advocacy services.

· Provide immediate, on-call crisis intervention and initial emotional support to crime victims as needed on a 24-hour call-out basis.

· Provide referrals and information on community resources.

· Ensure that victims are aware of their rights under the Colorado Victim Rights Act.

· Develop and maintain positive and productive working relationships with other members of the CSPD and community partners.

TIME REQUIRED:

· Successfully complete the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy (approximately 40 hours).

· Successfully complete on-the-job training and supplemental training following the volunteer academy.

· Volunteer a minimum of one 4-hour weekly office shift and/or participate in the on-call rotation each month (36 on-call hours per quarter on evenings and weekends).

· One-year commitment after successful completion of the VAU Academy

TRAINING:

· VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy

· Additional supplemental trainings at VAU monthly meetings or online (2 hours/month)

· Office and on-call on-the-job training, callout training scenarios

· Patrol ride along (4 hour minimum)

QUALIFICATIONS:

· Be at least 18 years of age

· Successfully complete background check, polygraph, and job suitability assessment

· Ability to maintain composure when working in highly stressful and emotional situations

· Comfortable driving government vehicle at night and during inclement weather

· Computer literate: Microsoft Office suite, Internet, Database Entry, iPhone/smartphone

· Ability to communicate with others and build positive rapport by phone or in person

· Ability to communicate clearly and concisely in loud and active environments.

· Understand and maintain appropriate boundaries with victims, officers, detectives, staff, community partners and with case information





