Volunteers needed for Chile and Frijole festival in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — A popular event in Pueblo needs your help.

Organizers of the Chile and Frijole festival are looking for volunteers to help at different locations like the bars and the entertainment tents.

"Chile festival is a big event for us and the chamber staff is 11 strong so we need as many volunteers as possible to help at the nine gates of the Chile festival and the events that happen around Chile festival," said Donielle Kitzman with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

If you want to help, fill out this form.

The Chile and Frijole festival is happening from September 23 to September 25 in downtown Pueblo.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.