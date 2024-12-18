Volunteers and holiday help in Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season brings some challenges when it comes to scheduling volunteers at local non-profts.

“Many folks get the holiday spirit to volunteer. So we get a lot of requests for Thanksgiving Day and for Christmas day,” said Marian House Soup Kitchen, Volunteer Services Coordinator, Doug Rouse.

Groups that feed people needing a meal see volunteer numbers surge on holidays, then they run short on other days.

For example, Marian House Soup Kitchen in downtown Colorado Springs is fully booked with volunteers for Christmas day and needing to fill spots the next day.

“If we're full up, then I hope I can find another spot that people want to come in and volunteer,” said Rouse.

There is a balance between not enough volunteers and too many.

“The important thing to remember is not to over staff, because volunteers get bored, and you never want that, because if they're bored, they won't volunteer again,” said Long time Marian House Volunteer, Jeff Graham.

Another challenge is when snowstorms hit and volunteers have to cancel due to bad roads.

Food aid does not cancel because on cold days a meal is even more important.

Marian House is a branch of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

Volunteers represent multiple faith practices coming together to serve in the community.

Click herefor more information on volunteering.





