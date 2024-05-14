Volunteers and donations helping to keep the free Mission Medical Center open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the first time in months, Mission Medical Center is fully operational. The center offers free healthcare services in Colorado Springs.

The free clinic closed last July for financial reasons . It reopened its behavioral, dental, and primary care facilities in September. Last Saturday, the clinic reopened its vision center.

Executive Director Zelna Joseph said they are dedicated to keeping the Mission Medical Center doors open. She said they could not have done it without volunteers and donations.

“To have a healthy community you have to have healthy people,” said Joseph.

The clinic reopened most of its facilities last fall.

“We went from people saying there was no path forward for mission medical to God saying I can make way out of no way,” said Joseph.

She said the mission at the center is to provide dental, vision, and primary care for people who do not have insurance.

“We are saving people's lives,” said Joseph.

She said they rely on donations for support and funding.

“We have reached a point where June 30 is the end of our fiscal year, it'll be the first time that we have positive financial statements,” said Joseph.

Since September, they've received approximately $80,000 in grants and donations.

“A week ago, a lady came to the door and wanted to make a donation and she gave us a $22,000 check,” said Joseph.

She said they would not be able to stay open without the community support financially and the volunteers.

“We’re just moving the organization forward. It's been a slow process, but a good process because a dedicated group of people have band together to make sure that this organization continues to provide these services to the community,” said Joseph.

“I never want to have another job,” said Celina Ruiz, a charge nurse volunteer. “It's a wonderful place to be because we have very kind people.”

Ruiz works alongside nearly 12 volunteers at the clinic.

“A lot of these people are very sick or they're diabetic and they don't know it. You know, they haven't seen a physician in 20 years or more. So we help them with that,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz helps patients get vouchers for ABBA Eye Care, get financial help for prescriptions, and find the right medical equipment; such as wheelchairs, crutches, and walking canes.

Joseph said in January the center has a new board of directors. She also credits the clinic's success to new partnerships with the El Pomar Foundation and Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

“We want people to be healthy, for people to live long lives and we want people to be happy,” said Joseph.

She said because the clinic is in a good spot financially, they are looking to hire paid positions so they could serve more people. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

____

____

