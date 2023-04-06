Voluntary evacuations lifted for fire burning in southern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Voluntary evacuations are lifted for a fire that is burning in the southern part of El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

As of 3:06 pm MT, the evacuation order has been lifted. It is now safe to return home. https://t.co/6XjkiuBYL5 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 6, 2023

According to the Hanover Fire Protection District, they have units responding to the fire. Hanover also told News5 that structures are in the area of the fire, and it is 0% contained.

There is no word on if any structures are lost, or how many acres have burned at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

