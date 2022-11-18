Vista Ridge VS Palmer Ridge has been rescheduled to Saturday

MONUMENT, CO — Southern Colorado high school football fans will have to wait another day for the Vista Ridge Wolves and Palmer Ridge Bears to square off in the CHSAA Class 4A Quarterfinals.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, has been moved to 1 p.m. this Saturday due to weather that may impact both schools. The Athletic Departments at both schools announced this change early Thursday afternoon.

Palmer Ridge's Athletic Director Lance McCorkle announced that the main weather impact that caused the change is "sub-10-degree temperatures forecasted overnight and into the day on Friday."

According to CHSAA rankings, Vista Ridge is ranked 8th in Class 4A, and Palmer Ridge is ranked 1st. The Wolves are 8-3 on the year, and the Bears are a perfect 11-0. The teams met in Friday Football Fever Week 10, where Palmer Ridge claimed a 24-17 victory over Vista Ridge.

While the teams will play for bragging rights in the rematch this week, they will also play for a spot in the semi-finals. The winner of the contest will face the winner of Loveland and Montrose.

The quarterfinal matchup will take place Saturday afternoon at Don Breese Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

