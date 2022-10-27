Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Palmer Ridge Bears VS Vista Ridge Wolves

Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with the Calhan Bulldogs heading west to battle the South Park Burros at 3:00 PM. Two games kick-off in Colorado Springs as the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks face the Coronado Cougars, and the Pueblo East Eagles travel north for a matchup with the Discovery Canyon Thunder. The Pueblo Central Wildcats host the Harrison Panthers to wrap-up Thursday's action at 7:00 PM.

This week's Game of the Week is the final regular season game for both teams. The Palmer Ridge Bears are set to take on the Vista Ridge Wolves.

Both teams coming off some impressive seasons but Palmer Ridge is looking to keep their regular season undefeated as they are 9-0 coming into the final game. The Vista Ridge Wolves are looking to close out their 7-2 season with a bang and de-thrown the #1 ranked Bears.

Palmer Ridge is ranked #1 in 4A and Vista ridge is #8 in the state for 4A schools. Both teams are expected to make the playoffs.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 Schedule

Thursday:

Calhan Bulldogs VS South Park Burros 3:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Coronado Cougars 6:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 6:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Friday:

Granada Bobcats VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:00 PM

Hinkley Thunderbirds VS Palmer Terrors 3:30 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Cotopaxi Pirates 7:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Overland Trailblazers VS Doherty Spartans 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Idalia Wolves 7:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers VS John Mall Panthers 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Liberty Lancers 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Center Vikings 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS McClave Cardinals 7:00 PM

Classical Academy Titans VS Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS La Junta Tigers 1:00 PM

Chaparral Wolverines VS Pine Creek Eagles 1:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 2:00 PM

Mountain Valley Wolves VS North Park Wildcats 2:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Regis Jesuit Raiders 2:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Banning Lewis Prep Stallions 7:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.