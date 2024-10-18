Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Vista Ridge High School to open Career and Technical Education Wing next week

VISTA RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL.PNG
MAYO DAVISON
VISTA RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL.PNG
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students at Vista Ridge High School will soon have access to a new academic wing, which will offer expanded choices for all learners.

School District 49 says the new space will support subjects in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The two-level wing will be located on the south side of the school and will have 18 classrooms. School District 49 says it will boost the school's capacity by about 450 students.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the wing at Vista Ridge on Monday, October 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. School District 49 says this will recognize expanding the school's capacity and create new learning opportunities for students.

___



Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues

A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests.

'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community