Vista Ridge High School to open Career and Technical Education Wing next week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students at Vista Ridge High School will soon have access to a new academic wing, which will offer expanded choices for all learners.

School District 49 says the new space will support subjects in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The two-level wing will be located on the south side of the school and will have 18 classrooms. School District 49 says it will boost the school's capacity by about 450 students.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the wing at Vista Ridge on Monday, October 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. School District 49 says this will recognize expanding the school's capacity and create new learning opportunities for students.

