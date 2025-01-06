Visitors to U.S. Air Force Academy react to new security measures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heightened security is in place for those trying to enter through the gates of the United States Air Force Academy. To visitors of the Academy, these newly announced measures are causing some headaches.

"It's not usually hard, so it was surprising today to not get on as a civilian," said Rochelle Elmore, who was delivering groceries.

Effective January 4, visitors to the Air Force Academy are unable to enter without a Department of Defense sponsored base pass.

On Sunday, the center to obtain a base pass was closed, which meant a lot of potential visitors were turned away at the gate.

"So we arrived and pulled up beside somebody from Arizona and found out with them, the door was locked," said Tony Schmitz. "Back in 2020, with the pandemic for a while, you couldn't get in, but usually you just drive right in."

Schmitz brought his nephew, Max Renner, to see the Academy up close.

"This is my first time in Colorado, I've never seen mountains before," said Renner.

For others getting turned away, the circumstances were far more dire. At the South Gate Sunday, a cadet who left his ID at a friend's place was turned away, as well as someone who had to enter in order to reach her workplace.

Another obstacle to the new rules occurred during a routine grocery delivery.

"I've lived here most of my life," said Elmore. "I was just delivering groceries."

Elmore's delivery would not have made it to the order if not for her boyfriend.

"My boyfriend has a military ID, so I called him, and he was able to get on base," she added.

With school back in session for District 20 this week, another concern arises with students needing to obtain these passes. Some parents showed up to the South Gate's Center Sunday to get ahead of the lines, only to find out the center was closed.

An Air Force Academy spokesperson says these measures will remain in place until they are deemed "not necessary." He added "there is no specific act that prompted this change."

