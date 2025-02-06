Vision for North America's first Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo taking shape

PUEBLO — The vision for North America's first Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo is taking shape. The Artisans of Florence recently toured the former Professional Bull Riders Sports Performance Center.

WATCH: First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

Once used for professional athlete training, the building still houses brand new gym equipment.

WATCH: Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

While that equipment needs to go, they say the location is a perfect fit for a steam-focused museum.

"We absolutely love this location, it checks all of our boxes," said Tom Rizzo, Director of Artisans of Florence. "The bones of the building are ready to be transformed into this incredible state-of-the-art da Vinci Museum, and the location couldn't be better, right next to the convention center. We really think that here we can partner and collaborate with so many local businesses and just make a thriving hub for Pueblo."

With the site identified, the next steps include the following:



securing funding

finalizing partnerships

developing exhibits

Local leaders see the project has a potential economic and cultural boost for Pueblo, drawing visitors from across the country and around the world.

Covering Colorado Push to make Pueblo the location of Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America James Gavato

___





One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other. One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.