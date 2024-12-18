Push to make Pueblo the location of Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America

PUEBLO — Pueblo elected officials, community leaders and representatives will present to the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) to secure state approval for Pueblo to be the official location of the the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America.

The proposed museum will be in the old Bull Riders University building.

Having studied da Vinci in depth for a film, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns was thrilled to learn about the plans for the museum in Pueblo.

"It's so exciting that for the first time in the United States, in Pueblo, Colorado, of all places, there's going to be a museum that's going to have a lot of these machines that were just ideas for him, fanciful for a day or two, a week, an obsession that went on for a while, but all of a sudden, there's the machine," said Burns.

The project aims to represent a unique opportunity for Pueblo to join a group of global locations that include the following:



Italy

South Korea

Australia

France

Brazil

Pueblo elected officials and representatives from the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will ask for this approval on Thursday in Denver. This presentation will mark the final steps for Pueblo to gain approval from the EDC.

The initiative aims to do the following:



represent a significant economic and cultural opportunity for Pueblo

utilize an underutilized state-funded asset to attract tourism

foster education

enhance community engagement

