Video shows Colorado Springs woman being saved from a fentanyl overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new video shows the moment deputies saved a woman's life after she overdosed on fentanyl.

The incident happened in March at a home in the Security-Widefield area just east of Highway 85.

The woman stopped breathing so deputies gave her two doses of Narcan and then started CPR.

In the video, the firefighter old tells the woman the Narcan the deputies gave her would only work for about 15 minutes and she would likely stop breathing again.

She was treated at the hospital and survived.

