Video: Curious bear cubs stop to inspect Steamboat Springs driver in a very Colorado traffic stop

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver near Steamboat Springs was stopped by the bear cub patrol for a surprise inspection on Tuesday.

Video shot by Don Jesús Martínez shows the two curious cubs clawing and sniffing the stopped vehicle, with one jumping onto the hood to get a better look.

It happened in the Burgess Creek area near Steamboat Ski Resort.

Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio said, “We have some triplet bear cubs in Steamboat Springs and they are all over the place.”

They may be the same cubs caught on camera in April practicing their climbing skills using the lift tower of Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Ski Resort.

Although this bear encounter went well, that's not always the case.

Colorado black bears are active this time of year, and while they are not naturally aggressive, wildlife officials say people venturing into bear country need to know what to do if they encounter one.