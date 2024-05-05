Victim seriously injured in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is recovering from serious injuries after being shot in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. at an address on Sandalwood Drive, which is near E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Murray Boulevard on the city's southeast side.

Police say several vehicles and a building were hit by bullets, and they found shell casings in the area.

The victim is expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released, but police say they do not believe the shooting was random.