Victim identified, suspect charged in Wednesday morning homicide in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, COLORADO — The victim of a homicide in Fountain has been identified, and a suspect has been charged, according to the Fountain Police Department. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Mount View Ln. located northwest of the Aga Park Splash Pad.

The Fountain Police and Fire Department's were called to the scene for a female who was unconscious. When personnel arrived, they found the female dead inside a home. According to Fountain Police, the woman had external injuries, and they began investigating.

On Thursday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel of Fountain. The Fountain Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Miles Kirby, who was Teetzel's boyfriend. The two also had kids together.

Kirby has been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. The Fountain Police Department says he has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Teetzel's death.

