Victim identified in Monday morning shooting in the Cimarron Hills area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — One person is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Hathaway Dr. just west of the Sand Creek Golf Course.

Just before 1:45 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call for a burglary in progress on Hathaway Dr. When deputies arrived on scene, they heard gunshots in the area.

Deputies later located an adult male with a gunshot wound on scene. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the adult male as 43-year-old Anthony Padilla.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office states that there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.