Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Victim identified in early Saturday morning homicide in Pueblo

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department, who were investigating a homicide from this weekend say they've made an arrest. 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo was arrested in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. The call came in as a shooting and a man was found dead at the scene. Investigators are still asking people to come forward with more information, you can always remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.
Pueblo Police Car
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 22:19:37-05

PUEBLO, Colorado — A man was shot and killed in Pueblo early Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight in the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. just west of the Runyon Sports Complex.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the scene for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the man as 38-year-old Joseph Vigil.

Later that day, 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo was arrested for this homicide. This is the 4th homicide investigation in Pueblo this year.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards