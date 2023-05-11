Victim identified in early May shooting on Pueblo's east side

PUEBLO, Colorado — One person is dead following a shooting on the lower east side of Pueblo Tuesday evening, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. 2nd St. near Bradford Park.

The Pueblo Police Department received a call to the area for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, a man was found dead at the scene. On Monday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 19-year-old Daedriean Ortega-Brisco of Pueblo.

This is the seventh homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2023.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

