Victim identified in deadly rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash on I-25. It happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday on northbound I-25 near the Pueblo Blvd. exit.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, five people, two adults and three children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and she has been identified as 48-year-old Stephanie Darrcel Gatson of Fort Worth, TX. The other four people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital but police say that they will be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say fatigue is being considered a factor.

