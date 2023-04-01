Victim identified, suspect charged, following a shooting in Security-Widefield Friday morning

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed after a shooting in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County Friday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Sullivan Ave. located west of Fountain Mesa Park.

When deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot would. The male was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Brandon Bunyard.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Luis Alfonso Dominguez, who is being charged with first degree murder, and his being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

