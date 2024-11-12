Veterans share stories during Summit Glen ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For every photo on Summit Glen Gracious Retirement Living's Wall of Honor, there's a story behind it.

One of those photos belongs to retired Army Nurse Lynda Salmon, who made a display of her own near Summit Glen's main entrance.

“I picked out books that I thought might be interesting," Salmon said. “We wanted to at least have a display.”

Salmon said spent a year in Vietnam.

“It was kind of a taxing experience, and one that affected me very deeply," she said.

Another photo on the wall belongs to Norm Churchill, or the ‘Prime Minister,’ as his friends like to call him.

While he served in Vietnam, Churchill said his role was even tough on his family.

“While I was gone, my family, the children, were verbally mistreated because I was in Vietnam," Churchill said.

But for his 23-plus years in the Air Force, this ‘Prime Minister’ had one message.

“I look back on it, and I have no regrets. I think it was a great life," he said. “I very willingly did it, because let's face it, when you understand the background and the history of our country, you become a part of that.”

A similar tone came from retired Marine and Air Force member Anthony "Tony" Roman.

“I did two things: I married the right person and I stayed in service long enough to enjoy the benefits," Roman said.

This Veterans’ Day is a somber one for Roman. His wife of 68 years recently passed away. That didn’t stop him from touting the kids they raised together.

“68 years, three good sons. None of them are in jail, as far as I know,” he said.

From Lyn’s display, to dressing up cupcakes in Red, White, and Blue, Veterans’ day is a time for all the stories behind the photos on Summit Glen's wall to come to life.

