Veteran helps bring Afghan evacuee to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Afghan evacuee "Masi" escaped Afghanistan thanks to his work with NATO and the US military, and one very determined retired Air Force combat veteran named Mike Crandall. (News 5 is not sharing his last name to protect his family in hiding in Afghanistan.)

"It has been difficult," said Crandall. "Masi has had a long trip. He went to Qatar, and then he was in Indianapolis, and now he's in Buffalo. We're trying to get him here to Colorado Springs."

Crandall says he may not be alive if it wasn't for interpreters like Masi and Masi's brother who also escaped.

"They took care of me when I was in combat zones and now it is my turn to take care of them," said Crandall. "The interpreters in Afghanistan were the difference between life and death because they could give us the true information of what's being told."

That's why Crandall is willing to do whatever it takes to help get them, and their families, to the US.

"These are people we made promises to," said Crandall. "The US government made promises to them: 'If you work with us we will take care of you and your family.' I think we need to honor that promise."

When asked what he will do when he gets to Colorado Springs, Masi replied, "I want to start again my education and then I want to get a good job there."

He's just hoping he can get his family to the US, too.

"It is my great ambition to see my family again, he said. "It is very difficult if you stay far from your family and they are in danger."

To help interpreters and refugees like Masi CLICK HERE.

