Veteran first thanked for his service in 2004 details the importance of National Vietnam Veterans Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday, was National Vietnam Veterans Day, and Vietnam veterans across southern Colorado were honored for their service.

It marks the day the last U.S. Combat troops and prisoners of war departed Vietnam on March 29th, 1973, and arrived on American soil.

For many of the veterans, today symbolizes the welcome home many of them never received. The Vietnam War Veterans Act was signed into law in 2017 and was an effort to give the men and women who served in Vietnam a proper welcome home according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

Friday a ceremony to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans was held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

“I'm proud that I was a veteran. I'm proud that you know, I got drafted and I'm proud that I was in,” said George Merriam, a United States Army Veteran.

Merriam received his draft papers just before he graduated from Kent State University.

“I know that what I did was, was honorable, what I should have done as, as an American,” said Merriam.

Merriam says during his deployment to Vietnam, in 1969, he was exposed to dangerous chemicals, including Agent Orange.

“Just the exposure to the defoliant that they used, affected me, I got cancer,“ says Merriam.

Merriam was faced with more challenges when he returned home from his service.

“So it was almost like I was embarrassed to wear the uniform. I felt like people looked down on me,” said Merriam.

He says Vietnam veterans were not appreciated, they often faced scrutiny and did not talk about their service until years later.

“The first time anybody ever thanked me for my service was in 2004,” says Merriam.

That was nearly 50 years after Merriam left the military.

Merriam's friend, John Thelen, also served in Vietnam. John was in the United States Air Force for four years.

“Events like this I think are important because I think none of us should forget the experience others have had,” said Thelen.

During the Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony, George, John, and other Vietnam veterans received a proclamation commemorating the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Vietnam veterans also shared stories about their time in the service.

"They have a variety of meanings to each individual, of course. And so sharing that I think is why I'm here,” Thelen said.

George and John say, on Vietnam Veterans Day it's important to remember the experiences and sacrifices veterans have made for their country.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, more than two million Americans served in Vietnam.

Nearly 60,000 U.S. Servicemen and women lost their lives.

The Pikes Peak Region was not alone in celebrating Vietnam Veterans Day. The VFW in Cañon City also honored Vietnam war veterans on Friday.

More than 80 Vietnam veterans and their family members attended the ceremony. We spoke with local VFW post 4061 commander Joshua Caverzagie who said this event brings people together.

"I am a son of a Vietnam veteran, so it's really, deeply honor from my heart that they should up today and I got a chance to say thank you welcome back the way they needed to be welcome back," said Caverzagie.

Each veteran got a pin for their discipline, hard work, and dedication while serving our country.

